Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,141 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,141 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mack Cali Realty worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI opened at $14.19 on Friday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

CLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

