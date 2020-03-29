Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 360,259 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 510,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 310,607 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,293,000 after acquiring an additional 221,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,481 shares in the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

