Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 106,961 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 106,961 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PE stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

