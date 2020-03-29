Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,083 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,202 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 32,083 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after buying an additional 1,713,284 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,773,145 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 422,513 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

