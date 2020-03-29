Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,655 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,655 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Inovalon worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 14.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $15.56 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 389.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

