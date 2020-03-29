Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,520 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CHCT opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $730.58 million, a PE ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

