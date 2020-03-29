Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,928 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRIM stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $742.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.33. Primoris Services Corp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.