Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the third quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stars Group by 150.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Stars Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stars Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of Stars Group stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Stars Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

