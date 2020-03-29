Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241,038 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Cameco by 10,895.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.59. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.