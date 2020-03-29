Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $67,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $88.67 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.