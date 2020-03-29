Analysts Anticipate Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.22. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AL. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

