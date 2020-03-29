Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to report sales of $95.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.30 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $89.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $404.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.30 million to $406.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $430.40 million, with estimates ranging from $417.60 million to $440.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,729.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

