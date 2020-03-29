Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Announce $2.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

SBAC stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 202.62 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $192.43 and a 1-year high of $309.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $10,553,027.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,221,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,419,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after buying an additional 89,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,897,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in SBA Communications by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,044,000 after buying an additional 149,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

