Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.36 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $14.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $15.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.56 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,566,000 after acquiring an additional 489,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $123.22. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

