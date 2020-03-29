Analysts Anticipate Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Watsco reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

