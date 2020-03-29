Analysts Expect Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ earnings. Cellectar Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectar Biosciences.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLRB. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

