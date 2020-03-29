Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Brokerages predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,397,000 after acquiring an additional 297,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

