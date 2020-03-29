Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLAD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 2,403.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. 412,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,189. The stock has a market cap of $193.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

