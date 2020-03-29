Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is ($2.87). Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.96 on Friday. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

