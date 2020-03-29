Analysts Expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $90.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Lovesac posted sales of $64.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $232.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $232.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.24 million, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $301.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,170.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,255 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 223,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $6.70 on Friday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.