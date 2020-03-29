Analysts Expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital also posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million.

PFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 528,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,177. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.61%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $125,568.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,542. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 96,250 shares of company stock worth $462,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 259,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,655 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

