Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $486.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce sales of $486.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $489.90 million. Rollins reported sales of $429.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. Rollins has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 121.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rollins by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

