Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will announce sales of $172.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.80 million and the highest is $191.18 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $128.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $735.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.05 million to $809.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $934.53 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000.

TDOC stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -118.96 and a beta of 0.95. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

