Analyzing Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Weingarten Realty Investors has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Weingarten Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 2.56 $36.99 million $1.34 6.56 Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 3.92 $315.43 million $2.10 7.05

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weingarten Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 32.23% 9.04% 2.28% Weingarten Realty Investors 64.82% 17.32% 8.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Weingarten Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 1 0 2.50 Weingarten Realty Investors 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.40%. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus price target of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 97.16%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 34.6 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.6 million square feet of leasable area.

