Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Anglo American (LON:AAL) has trended extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Anglo American’s ranking:

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 44 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,352 ($17.78). 4,645,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,645.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,917.78. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oddo Securities cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,198.75 ($28.92).

In other news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.