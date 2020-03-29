AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.00

News headlines about AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) have been trending extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti earned a daily sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

AU stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,181,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,629. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

