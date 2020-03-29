Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,206,100 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE BUD opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.