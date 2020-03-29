APIS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $255,768.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, APIS has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. APIS has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $255,768.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APIS

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,058,729,161 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

