Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 624,300 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 27th total of 675,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 114,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,984,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.