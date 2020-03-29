AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.0248 on Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, Huobi and HitBTC. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $672,021.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.02541223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00195641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

