AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will report $72.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.79 million. AppFolio posted sales of $57.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $319.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.30 million to $320.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $391.90 million, with estimates ranging from $390.30 million to $393.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

APPF stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.31. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $76.52 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.90 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

