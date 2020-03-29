Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60,496 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $158,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.53. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.