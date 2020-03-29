Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.