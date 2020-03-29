Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,851 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

