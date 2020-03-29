Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 10.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,154,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Apple by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 356,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $104,627,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,697,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,789,000 after buying an additional 92,126 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.74. 51,054,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,733,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

