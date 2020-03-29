Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,004,737,000 after purchasing an additional 153,413 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from to in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.74. 51,054,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,733,800. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

