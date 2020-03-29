Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 14.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 286,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Aptiv stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

