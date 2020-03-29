AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,875 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fastenal worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 99,660 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,849,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,862,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 121,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

