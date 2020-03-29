AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Schneider National worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5,485.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.

NYSE SNDR opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. Schneider National Inc has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.