AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $439.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $343.15 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.10. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

