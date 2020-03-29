AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,812 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. State Street Corp boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $905.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.51. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $995.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,070.23.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

