AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,958,308 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of L Brands worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

LB stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

