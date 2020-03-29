AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,007 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Smart Global worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Global alerts:

SGH opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.