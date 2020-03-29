AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,247,911 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Centennial Resource Development worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 190,539 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 123,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of CDEV opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.