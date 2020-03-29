AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Barrett Business Services worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $247,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,772.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,969 shares of company stock worth $676,816 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $277.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

