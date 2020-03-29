AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 271.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,353 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of NMI worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after acquiring an additional 259,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 458,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,378,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NMI by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 578,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Compass Point upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $951.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

