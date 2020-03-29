AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329,862 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Navient worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 280,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Navient by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 52,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Navient by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,105 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

