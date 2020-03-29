AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

NYSE:THC opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

