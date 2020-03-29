AQR Capital Management LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Hilltop worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,492,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,877,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 94,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

