AQR Capital Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,479 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 887.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 384,569 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 535.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 169,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,664 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,442,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,369 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 305,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.